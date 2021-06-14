IDEX Reaches One Day Volume of $1.32 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $29.77 million and $1.32 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.00788325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.51 or 0.07951966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00083250 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

