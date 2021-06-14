Idle (IDLE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $282,110.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Idle has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00015914 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00185762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.60 or 0.01058016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.54 or 1.00168579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,741 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.