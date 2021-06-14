Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 7.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

