IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IROQ opened at $22.56 on Monday. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of IF Bancorp worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

