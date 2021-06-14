IG Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,088.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. IG Gold has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $38,088.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 39,499,105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.80 or 0.08828778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062541 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022524 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.