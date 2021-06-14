IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 13th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.6 days.

IGIFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF remained flat at $$36.75 during midday trading on Monday. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.7714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

