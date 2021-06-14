IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get IGO alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.