IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.85

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.85 and last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 2285400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

