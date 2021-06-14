II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $784.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.20 million and the highest is $798.67 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.27. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.