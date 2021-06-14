Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 3170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $57,999,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $45,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $21,188,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $11,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.