Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,827.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

