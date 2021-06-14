ImageCash (IMGC) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $85,647.14 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,419,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,096 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

