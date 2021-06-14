ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 325,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,357. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

