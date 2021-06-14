ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IPNFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 325,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,357. ImagineAR has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.
About ImagineAR
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.