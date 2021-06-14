iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Boston Partners bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.