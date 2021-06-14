Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
