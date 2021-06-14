Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

