Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the May 13th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 1,145.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IMMP opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

