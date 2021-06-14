Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 38.6% in May

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.42. 7,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,193. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

