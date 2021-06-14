Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in May

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Indivior has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Indivior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

