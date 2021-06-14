Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Update

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the May 13th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

