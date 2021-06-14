Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

IBA stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

