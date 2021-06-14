Infinitecoin Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $20.05 million and approximately $205.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

