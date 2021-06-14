Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.59

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 188764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

