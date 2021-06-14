Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the May 13th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,090,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFXY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Infrax Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

