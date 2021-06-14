Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

