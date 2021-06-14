Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NGVT stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 12.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

