Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
NGVT stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 12.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,600,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
