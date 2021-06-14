Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Ingevity worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.37. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

