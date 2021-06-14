Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Ingredion worth $76,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.96. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,440. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.