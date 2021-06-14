Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 21st (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (NYSE:IKT) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 21st. Inhibikase Therapeutics had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Inhibikase Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IKT stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

