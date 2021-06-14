Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $239.67 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $239.67 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00021505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00063097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00790417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07974347 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,496,717 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.