InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.34

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.34 and last traded at $92.78, with a volume of 1653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Get InMode alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in InMode by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in InMode by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.