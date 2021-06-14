INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $3.11 on Top Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. INO COIN has a market cap of $560.20 million and $118,012.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00007833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.17 or 0.07918614 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.