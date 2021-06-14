Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IPXHY stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

