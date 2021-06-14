Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 88.5% in May

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
IPXHY stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. Inpex has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Inpex Company Profile
