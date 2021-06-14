InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 39.83%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.