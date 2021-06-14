Insider Buying: The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Buys 66,000 Shares of Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

Shares of LON PEBB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 10,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 146.30. The Pebble Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £251.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.