Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 2,167 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $31.10. 4,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 131,776 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

