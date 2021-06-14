Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Sells 9,775 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
