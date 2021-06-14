Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Sells 9,775 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

