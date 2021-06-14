Insider Selling: Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,750,032.40.

Joseph George Spiteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00.

MOZ stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 745,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,049. The firm has a market cap of C$825.81 million and a PE ratio of -73.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.53.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.24.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

