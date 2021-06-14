Insider Selling: Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Joseph George Spiteri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 745,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,049. The company has a market capitalization of C$825.81 million and a PE ratio of -73.33. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.24.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.