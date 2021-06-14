Insider Selling: MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Sells 7,410 Shares of Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MDU stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.03. 13,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,788. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 500,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,547.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.