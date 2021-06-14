Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $14,968.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,109. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.