Insider Selling: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £2,650 ($3,462.24).

Richard Briere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Briere purchased 10,000 shares of Pittards stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of LON PTD opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Monday. Pittards plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.94 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.76. The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.99.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

