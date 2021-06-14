Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$600,800.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00.

Shares of SVM traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.65. 461,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,574. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.79 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Several analysts have commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

