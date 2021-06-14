Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells 1,744 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.11. 11,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

