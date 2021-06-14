Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $148,311.78 and approximately $316,601.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

