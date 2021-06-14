Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.50

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 794581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.35 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.76. The stock has a market cap of £187.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.07%.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

