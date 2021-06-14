Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.50

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 794581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.35 ($0.25).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.76. The stock has a market cap of £187.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)
Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.
