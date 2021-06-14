Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Insteel Industries worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $634.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

