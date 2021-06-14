Insula Reaches Market Cap of $637,211.43 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Insula has a market cap of $637,211.43 and $1,010.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001613 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00151481 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00646707 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,743 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

