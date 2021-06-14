Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $282.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,172.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $175.35 and a 12 month high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

