Insured Finance One Day Volume Hits $56,214.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $56,214.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,169,868 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

